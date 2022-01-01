Hover to Zoom
Safavieh Martha Stewart Lucia Shag Area Rug - Light Gray/White
5.08 x 7.5 ftUPC: 0088904878008
This Martha Stewart rug by Safavieh represents the collaborative efforts of Martha Stewart designers and the expert weavers at Safavieh. It offers distinct character that can define and harmonize any room’s decorating scheme. The array of colors and fine fibers bestow exceptional luster, softness, and durability, creating a signature floor covering with an unmatched warmth, vitality, and contemporary charm.
- Refined machine-woven construction
- Made from polypropylene fibers
- Contemporary geometric design
- High 0.8-inch pile thickness
- Made in Turkey
- 5 feet 1 inch x 7 feet 6 inches