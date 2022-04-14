Straight from the living room of a Las Vegas penthouse comes the opulent look of the Metallic Pillow. Metro mod motifs, colored in rich gold and grey reach across the silky smooth velvet and viscose cover of for a lavish accent to the sofa, side chair or master bedroom. Made with a solid cover back and hidden zipper for easy access care and cleaning.

Size: 20" x 20"

Dry Clean Only

Made in India

Velvet Viscose fabric