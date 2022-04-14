Safavieh Metallic Sponge Pillow - Golden Caramel Perspective: front
Safavieh Metallic Sponge Pillow - Golden Caramel

20 x 20 inUPC: 0088904824215
Add glimmering color and lustrous texture to living room furnishings with the Metallic Sponge Pillow. An abstract printed pattern in golden caramel brings a sparkling finish a rich hues to classic living room decor. Made with a hidden zipper conveniently placed on a solid colored back for easy access care and cleaning.

  • Dry Clean Only
  • Made in India
  • 100% Cotton fabric