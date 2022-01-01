Endearing and elegant, you can’t resist the urge to give the Sweet Knit Pillow a great big hug. The charming pattern and fluffy feel of this lovely accessory has the look of fine Irish lace nestled around a comfy pillow. An ideal home accent to add a graceful aspect to living room or bedroom decor.

Size: 12" x 20"

Dry Clean Only

Made in India

Cotton Kilim and Polyester fabric