Safavieh Natural Sweet Knit Pillow
12 x 20 inUPC: 0088904829080
Endearing and elegant, you can’t resist the urge to give the Sweet Knit Pillow a great big hug. The charming pattern and fluffy feel of this lovely accessory has the look of fine Irish lace nestled around a comfy pillow. An ideal home accent to add a graceful aspect to living room or bedroom decor.
- Size: 12" x 20"
- Dry Clean Only
- Made in India
- Cotton Kilim and Polyester fabric