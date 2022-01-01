Sending tidings of good cheer throughout room decor, the North Pillow by Safavieh makes it perfectly clear that the holidays are celebrated here. The cool green cover of the North Pillow is an ideal backdrop for the vintage lettering, adding a nostalgic element to the dual sided greeting. Made of 100% polyester with a convenient hidden zipper ensuring that North Pole is part of your holiday accent accessories year after year.

Polyester fabric