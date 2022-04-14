Baby’s new best friend is the Olly Baby Blanket by Safavieh. Olly the Penguin is the comfy, cozy companion that goes where baby goes, from the crib to the playpen to the stroller. This cute, gender neutral baby throw blanket is made of pure, soft cotton in grey and white. Baby will stay warm and snuggled up tight in the adorable Olly Baby Blanket.

100% Cotton fabric