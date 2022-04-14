Safavieh Retro Square Pillow - Light Grey Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Safavieh Retro Square Pillow - Light Grey Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Safavieh Retro Square Pillow - Light Grey Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Safavieh Retro Square Pillow - Light Grey Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Safavieh Retro Square Pillow - Light Grey

12 x 20 inUPC: 0088904829082
Purchase Options

Product Details

Accent room decor in a penthouse cool vibe with the Retro Square Pillow. Distinctive geometric patterns, colored in light and dark grey are linked across the soft, comforting texture of this posh throw pillow. An ideal accessory to add a contemporary look and luxurious feel to the living room, family room or master suite.

  • Dry Clean Only
  • Made in India
  • Cotton Kilim and Polyester fabric