Safavieh Retro Square Pillow - Light Grey
12 x 20 inUPC: 0088904829082
Product Details
Accent room decor in a penthouse cool vibe with the Retro Square Pillow. Distinctive geometric patterns, colored in light and dark grey are linked across the soft, comforting texture of this posh throw pillow. An ideal accessory to add a contemporary look and luxurious feel to the living room, family room or master suite.
- Dry Clean Only
- Made in India
- Cotton Kilim and Polyester fabric