Safavieh Shag Modish Metallic Pillow - Metallic Light Blue
20 x 20 inUPC: 0088904855226
Product Details
The timeless fashion of plush shag comes to living room or bedroom decor in the Shag Modish Metallic Pillow. A downy soft cushiony feel and plush shag cover in shimmering metallic light blue, bring waves of soft comforting depth and dimension to contemporary styled sofas, couches and accent chairs.
- Dry Clean Only
- Made in China
- 100% Acrylic fabric