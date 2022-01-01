Safavieh Sophia Flamestitch Pillow - Silver Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Safavieh Sophia Flamestitch Pillow - Silver Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Safavieh Sophia Flamestitch Pillow - Silver Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Safavieh Sophia Flamestitch Pillow - Silver

18 x 18 inUPC: 0088904827493
Purchase Options

Product Details

The brilliant look of Bargello design comes to home accessories in the dazzling design of the Sophia Flamestitch pillow. The silky smooth velvet/viscose cover is colored in zig zag strips of shimmering silver against a solid field for a striking look ideal for modern decorated living rooms, family room or bedroom. A convenient hidden zipper located on the back makes for quick, easy access for convenient care and cleaning.

  • Dry Clean Only
  • Made in India
  • Polyurethane fabric