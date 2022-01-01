Safavieh Veli Pillow - Black/Cream Perspective: front
Safavieh Veli Pillow - Black/Cream Perspective: back
Safavieh Veli Pillow - Black/Cream

18 x 18 inUPC: 0088904862523
Alive with stories of global journeys that have been passed on from generation to generation, the mesmerizing design of the Safavieh Veli Pillow is a modern treasure. Its beautiful black and white cotton pattern is gentle on the eyes and soft to the touch, complementing any décor with its classic style.

  • Dry Clean Only
  • Made in India
  • 100% Cotton fabric