Safavieh Veli Pillow - Black/Cream
18 x 18 inUPC: 0088904862523
Product Details
Alive with stories of global journeys that have been passed on from generation to generation, the mesmerizing design of the Safavieh Veli Pillow is a modern treasure. Its beautiful black and white cotton pattern is gentle on the eyes and soft to the touch, complementing any décor with its classic style.
- Dry Clean Only
- Made in India
- 100% Cotton fabric