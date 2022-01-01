Hover to Zoom
Safe Catch Wild Albacore Tuna
5 ozUPC: 0085948000608
Product Details
Lowest mercury limit of any albacore brand—tested to a limit 2.5X stricter than the FDA action limit. Only brand to test... Every Single Tuna. Clean protein & Omega-3's for a healthy mind and body. Hand cut & packed, then slow cooked only once for a naturally delicious taste and texture. And, sustainably sourced, too!
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2oz (56 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol30mg10%
Sodium75mg3.26%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein14g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium282mg6%
Vitamin D2mcg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Albacore Tuna (Thunnus Alalunga), Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
