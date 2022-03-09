Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Safe Harvest Grain & Gluten Free Chicken "Noodle" Soup
13.2 ozUPC: 0085000796500
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8
Product Details
Grain and Gluten Free Chicken "Noodle" Soup, made with organic chicken and organic hearts of palm noodles.
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1jar (375 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol30mg10%
Sodium910mg39.57%
Total Carbohydrate8g2.91%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein11g
Calcium37mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium310mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Hearts of Palm Pasta (Hearts of Palm, Water, Salt), Organic Chicken, Carrots, Onion, Portobello Mushroom, Celery, Organic Chicken Bone Broth, Salt, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper.
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More