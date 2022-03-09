Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1jar (375 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 80

% Daily value*

Total Fat 1g 1.28% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 30mg 10%

Sodium 910mg 39.57%

Total Carbohydrate 8g 2.91% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g

Protein 11g

Calcium 37mg 2%

Iron 0mg 0%

Potassium 310mg 6%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%