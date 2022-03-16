Saffron Road Chicken Enchiladas Poblano With Black Bean & Rice Perspective: front
Saffron Road Chicken Enchiladas Poblano With Black Bean & Rice
Saffron Road Chicken Enchiladas Poblano With Black Bean & Rice
Saffron Road Chicken Enchiladas Poblano With Black Bean & Rice
Saffron Road Chicken Enchiladas Poblano With Black Bean & Rice

10 ozUPC: 0085706300238
Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1package (283 g)
Amount per serving
Calories420
% Daily value*
Total Fat15g19.23%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol45mg15%
Sodium660mg28.7%
Total Carbohydrate56g20.36%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar2g
Protein18g
Calcium200mg15%
Iron2.6mg15%
Potassium600mg15%
Vitamin D0.1mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Garlic Rice: Water, Rice, Expeller Pressed Sunflower Oil, Garlic, Sea Salt. Enchilada Filling: Roasted Dark Meat Chicken, Spinach, Whole Milk (Whole Milk, Vitamin D3), Water, Red Onions, Expeller Pressed Sunflower Oil, Corn Flour. Contains 2% or Less of: Oaxaca Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Vegetarian Enzymes), Monterey Jack Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Culture, Sea Salt, Vegetarian Enzymes), Native Corn Starch, Sea Salt, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Spices, Garlic, Rice Starch, Vinegar, Paprika, Citric Acid. Poblano Sauce: Water, Poblano Peppers, Onions, Cream, Expeller Pressed Sunflower Oil, Native Corn Starch, Jalapeno Peppers. Contains 2% or Less of: Lime Juice, Sea Salt, Spices, Corn Flour, Garlic, White Pepper, Xanthan Gum. Black Beans: Water, Black Beans, Onions, Sea Salt, Cumin, Black Pepper, Natural Smoke Flavor. Nixtamal Corn Tortillas: Corn, Water, Trace of Lime, Expeller Pressed Sunflower Oil. Garnish: Monterey Jack Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Culture, Sea Salt, Vegetarian Enzymes)

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

