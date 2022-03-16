Ingredients

Garlic Rice: Water, Rice, Expeller Pressed Sunflower Oil, Garlic, Sea Salt. Enchilada Filling: Roasted Dark Meat Chicken, Spinach, Whole Milk (Whole Milk, Vitamin D3), Water, Red Onions, Expeller Pressed Sunflower Oil, Corn Flour. Contains 2% or Less of: Oaxaca Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Vegetarian Enzymes), Monterey Jack Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Culture, Sea Salt, Vegetarian Enzymes), Native Corn Starch, Sea Salt, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Spices, Garlic, Rice Starch, Vinegar, Paprika, Citric Acid. Poblano Sauce: Water, Poblano Peppers, Onions, Cream, Expeller Pressed Sunflower Oil, Native Corn Starch, Jalapeno Peppers. Contains 2% or Less of: Lime Juice, Sea Salt, Spices, Corn Flour, Garlic, White Pepper, Xanthan Gum. Black Beans: Water, Black Beans, Onions, Sea Salt, Cumin, Black Pepper, Natural Smoke Flavor. Nixtamal Corn Tortillas: Corn, Water, Trace of Lime, Expeller Pressed Sunflower Oil. Garnish: Monterey Jack Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Culture, Sea Salt, Vegetarian Enzymes)

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More