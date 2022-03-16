Saffron Road® Lamb Saag with Basmati Rice Cuisine Frozen Meal Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Saffron Road® Lamb Saag with Basmati Rice Cuisine Frozen Meal Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Saffron Road® Lamb Saag with Basmati Rice Cuisine Frozen Meal Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Saffron Road® Lamb Saag with Basmati Rice Cuisine Frozen Meal Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Saffron Road® Lamb Saag with Basmati Rice Cuisine Frozen Meal Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

Saffron Road® Lamb Saag with Basmati Rice Cuisine Frozen Meal

10 ozUPC: 0085706300202
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 27

Product Details

Tender lamb lightly seasoned with cumin, turmeric and ginger, served in a thick bed of spinach

  • Grass-fed Lamb
  • Certified Gluten Free by GFCO (gfco.org)
  • Certified Halal by Ifanca (ifanca.org)
  • Lamb pasture raised in New Zealand
  • Enjoy restaurant like flavors easily prepared in just minutes - at home

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1package (283 g)
Amount per serving
Calories340
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g16.67%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0.5g
Cholesterol45mg15%
Sodium690mg30%
Total Carbohydrate38g13.82%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar3g
Protein18g
Calcium113mg8%
Iron3mg15%
Potassium683mg15%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Spinach Sauce: Spinach, Diced Tomatoes (Tomatoes, Tomato Juice), Water, Onions, Cream, Tomato Paste, Expeller Pressed Sunflower Oil. Contains 2% or Less of: Garlic, Ginger, Sea Salt, Cumin, Spices, Paprika, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Turmeric, Xanthan Gum. Basmati Rice: Water, Basmati Rice, Expeller Pressed Sunflower Oil, Ginger, Garlic. Lamb: Boneless Lamb, Lowfat Yogurt (Cultured Lowfat Milk, Nonfat Milk Solids), Water, Rice Starch, Ginger, Sea Salt, Garlic, Spices

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More