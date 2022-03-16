Saffron Road® Lamb Saag with Basmati Rice Cuisine Frozen Meal
Product Details
Tender lamb lightly seasoned with cumin, turmeric and ginger, served in a thick bed of spinach
- Grass-fed Lamb
- Certified Gluten Free by GFCO (gfco.org)
- Certified Halal by Ifanca (ifanca.org)
- Lamb pasture raised in New Zealand
- Enjoy restaurant like flavors easily prepared in just minutes - at home
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Spinach Sauce: Spinach, Diced Tomatoes (Tomatoes, Tomato Juice), Water, Onions, Cream, Tomato Paste, Expeller Pressed Sunflower Oil. Contains 2% or Less of: Garlic, Ginger, Sea Salt, Cumin, Spices, Paprika, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Turmeric, Xanthan Gum. Basmati Rice: Water, Basmati Rice, Expeller Pressed Sunflower Oil, Ginger, Garlic. Lamb: Boneless Lamb, Lowfat Yogurt (Cultured Lowfat Milk, Nonfat Milk Solids), Water, Rice Starch, Ginger, Sea Salt, Garlic, Spices
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
