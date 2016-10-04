Sahale Grab & Go Honey Almonds Glazed Mix Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Sahale Grab & Go Honey Almonds Glazed Mix

1.5 ozUPC: 0089386900327
Purchase Options

Product Details

Inspired by honey from the local farmers' market, Sahale Snacks Grab & Go Honey Almonds Glazed Mix offers a satisfying salty-sweet crunch. This blend pairs dry-roasted whole almonds with tart cranberries, toasted sesame seeds, sea salt, and a pinch of premium ground vanilla from Madagascar. A tasty honey glaze holds all the ingredients together to ensure a perfect balance of flavors in every bite. Delicious straight out of the bag, this mix also shines as an ingredient in your favorite recipes. Great for mountaineering, traveling, and commuting, the mix comes packaged in a conveniently sized pouch that stores easily in a handbag or glove box.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories220
% Daily value*
Total Fat17g26%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat4.5g
Monounsaturated Fat10g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium210mg9%
Total Carbohydrate15g5%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Sugar9g
Protein7g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Almonds , Dried Cranberries ( Cranberries , Sugar , Sunflower Oil ) , Organic Cane Sugar , Sesame Seeds , Organic Tapioca Syrup , Brown Sugar , Sea Salt , Carmelized Sugar Syrup , Organic Honey , Natural Vanilla Extract , Natural Almond Extract , Pure Ground Vanilla Beans , Natural Honey Flavor .

Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More