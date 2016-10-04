Inspired by honey from the local farmers' market, Sahale Snacks Grab & Go Honey Almonds Glazed Mix offers a satisfying salty-sweet crunch. This blend pairs dry-roasted whole almonds with tart cranberries, toasted sesame seeds, sea salt, and a pinch of premium ground vanilla from Madagascar. A tasty honey glaze holds all the ingredients together to ensure a perfect balance of flavors in every bite. Delicious straight out of the bag, this mix also shines as an ingredient in your favorite recipes. Great for mountaineering, traveling, and commuting, the mix comes packaged in a conveniently sized pouch that stores easily in a handbag or glove box.