Sahale Snacks Glazed Nuts Honey + Sea Salt Almonds Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Sahale Snacks Glazed Nuts Honey + Sea Salt Almonds

4 ozUPC: 0089386900508
Purchase Options

Product Details

Sahale Snacks Honey Almonds Glazed Mix offers a satisfying salty-sweet crunch. This blend pairs dry-roasted whole almonds with tart cranberries, toasted sesame seeds, sea salt, and a pinch of premium ground vanilla from Madagascar. A tasty honey glaze holds all the ingredients together to ensure a perfect balance of flavors in every bite. Delicious straight out of the bag, this mix also shines as an ingredient in your favorite recipes.

  • Non-GMO Verified
  • Gluten Free
  • No Preservatives
  • No Artificial Flavors
  • No Artificial Colors

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (31 g)
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g16.67%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium160mg6.96%
Total Carbohydrate11g4%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar7g
Protein5g
Calcium60mg4%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium167mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Almonds, Dried Cranberries (Sugar, Cranberries), Organic Cane Sugar, Sesame Seeds, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Brown Sugar, Sea Salt, Organic Tapioca Syrup Solids, Organic Honey, Ground Vanilla Beans, Vanilla Extract, Natural Flavors, Almond Extract

Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More