Sahale Snacks Honey Almonds Glazed Mix offers a satisfying salty-sweet crunch. This blend pairs dry-roasted whole almonds with tart cranberries, toasted sesame seeds, sea salt, and a pinch of premium ground vanilla from Madagascar. A tasty honey glaze holds all the ingredients together to ensure a perfect balance of flavors in every bite. Delicious straight out of the bag, this mix also shines as an ingredient in your favorite recipes.

Non-GMO Verified

Gluten Free

No Preservatives

No Artificial Flavors

No Artificial Colors