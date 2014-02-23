Sahale Snacks Glazed Nuts Honey + Sea Salt Almonds
Product Details
Sahale Snacks Honey Almonds Glazed Mix offers a satisfying salty-sweet crunch. This blend pairs dry-roasted whole almonds with tart cranberries, toasted sesame seeds, sea salt, and a pinch of premium ground vanilla from Madagascar. A tasty honey glaze holds all the ingredients together to ensure a perfect balance of flavors in every bite. Delicious straight out of the bag, this mix also shines as an ingredient in your favorite recipes.
- Non-GMO Verified
- Gluten Free
- No Preservatives
- No Artificial Flavors
- No Artificial Colors
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Almonds, Dried Cranberries (Sugar, Cranberries), Organic Cane Sugar, Sesame Seeds, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Brown Sugar, Sea Salt, Organic Tapioca Syrup Solids, Organic Honey, Ground Vanilla Beans, Vanilla Extract, Natural Flavors, Almond Extract
Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
