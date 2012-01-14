Sahale Snacks Glazed Nuts Pomegranate + Vanilla Cashews Mix
Product Details
This delicious snack is crafted with dry-roasted whole cashews and pomegranate flavored apples and finished with a pinch of rich, fragrant Madagascar vanilla. A tasty glaze holds all the ingredients together to ensure a perfect balance of flavors in every bite. Delicious straight out of the bag, this mix also shines as an ingredient in your favorite recipes. The convenient resealable pouch, helps keep the mix fresh for future snacking sessions. Whether you're an adventurous culinary explorer seeking out unique flavor combinations or simply looking for a nourishing, portable treat, Sahale Snacks mixes are certain to thrill your taste buds.
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Certified Gluten-Free
- No Artificial Flavors
- No Artificial Colors
- No Preservatives
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cashews, Dried Apples (Unsulfured Apples, Sugar, Natural Pomegranate Flavor, Citric Acid, Fruit and Vegetable Juice [For Color]), Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Brown Sugar, Natural Vanilla Extract, Sea Salt, Dried Pomegranate, Pomegranate Juice Concentrate, Dried Orange Peel, Pure Ground Vanilla Beans
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More