Sahale Snacks Glazed Nuts Pomegranate + Vanilla Cashews Mix

4 ozUPC: 0089386900507
This delicious snack is crafted with dry-roasted whole cashews and pomegranate flavored apples and finished with a pinch of rich, fragrant Madagascar vanilla. A tasty glaze holds all the ingredients together to ensure a perfect balance of flavors in every bite. Delicious straight out of the bag, this mix also shines as an ingredient in your favorite recipes. The convenient resealable pouch, helps keep the mix fresh for future snacking sessions. Whether you're an adventurous culinary explorer seeking out unique flavor combinations or simply looking for a nourishing, portable treat, Sahale Snacks mixes are certain to thrill your taste buds.

  • Non-GMO Project Verified
  • Certified Gluten-Free
  • No Artificial Flavors
  • No Artificial Colors
  • No Preservatives

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g16.92%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2g
Monounsaturated Fat6g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium85mg3.54%
Total Carbohydrate13g4.33%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar6g
Protein4g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1.44mg8%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C1.2mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cashews, Dried Apples (Unsulfured Apples, Sugar, Natural Pomegranate Flavor, Citric Acid, Fruit and Vegetable Juice [For Color]), Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Brown Sugar, Natural Vanilla Extract, Sea Salt, Dried Pomegranate, Pomegranate Juice Concentrate, Dried Orange Peel, Pure Ground Vanilla Beans

Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

