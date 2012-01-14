This delicious snack is crafted with dry-roasted whole cashews and pomegranate flavored apples and finished with a pinch of rich, fragrant Madagascar vanilla. A tasty glaze holds all the ingredients together to ensure a perfect balance of flavors in every bite. Delicious straight out of the bag, this mix also shines as an ingredient in your favorite recipes. The convenient resealable pouch, helps keep the mix fresh for future snacking sessions. Whether you're an adventurous culinary explorer seeking out unique flavor combinations or simply looking for a nourishing, portable treat, Sahale Snacks mixes are certain to thrill your taste buds.

Non-GMO Project Verified

Certified Gluten-Free

No Artificial Flavors

No Artificial Colors

No Preservatives