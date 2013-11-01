Hover to Zoom
Sahale Snacks Pecans Maple
4 OZUPC: 0089386900071
Product Details
This blend includes dried cherries and apples, all delicately glazed with maple and cinnamon.
- Certified Gluten Free
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (27 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium110mg4.78%
Total Carbohydrate14g5.09%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar11g
Protein2g
Calcium22mg2%
Iron0.5mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pecans, Walnuts, Dried Cherries (Cherries, Sugar), Dried Apples (Apples, Sugar), Organic Cane Sugar, Maple Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Brown Sugar, Sea Salt, Cinnamon, Natural Flavors
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible