Sahale Snacks are crafted in Seattle, Washington using thoughtfully sourced ingredients. We hope they inspire you to live adventurously and savor every moment in life.

  • Naturally Flavored
  • Gluten-Free
  • Non-GMO Project Verified
  • No Artificial Flavors, Colors, or Preservatives

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g15.38%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat3g
Monounsaturated Fat6g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium140mg5.83%
Total Carbohydrate13g4.33%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar7g
Protein5g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron1.1mg6.11%
Vitamin A100Number of International Units2%
Vitamin C1.2mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Pistachios, Almonds, Dried Apples (Unsulfured Apples, Sugar, Natural Pomegranate Flavor, Citric Acid, Fruit and Vegetable Juice [For Color]), Organic Cane Sugar, Dried Cherries (Cherries, Sugar, Sunflower Oil), Organic Tapioca Syrup, Brown Sugar, Sea Salt, Pomegranate Juice Concentrate, Dried Lemon Peel, Spices, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavor

Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
