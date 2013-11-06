Sahale Snacks Pomegranate Pistachios Blend 4 Oz
Product Details
Sahale Snacks are crafted in Seattle, Washington using thoughtfully sourced ingredients. We hope they inspire you to live adventurously and savor every moment in life.
- Naturally Flavored
- Gluten-Free
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- No Artificial Flavors, Colors, or Preservatives
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Pistachios, Almonds, Dried Apples (Unsulfured Apples, Sugar, Natural Pomegranate Flavor, Citric Acid, Fruit and Vegetable Juice [For Color]), Organic Cane Sugar, Dried Cherries (Cherries, Sugar, Sunflower Oil), Organic Tapioca Syrup, Brown Sugar, Sea Salt, Pomegranate Juice Concentrate, Dried Lemon Peel, Spices, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavor
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.