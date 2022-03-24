With its perfect balance of sweet flavor and peppery zing, Sahale Snacks Valdosta Pecans Glazed Mix offers an authentic taste. This uniquely delicious mix recalls the flavor of pecan praline with its combination of dry-roasted pecans, sweetened cranberries, orange zest, and a pinch of premium black pepper. A tasty glaze holds all the ingredients together to ensure a perfect balance of flavors in every bite. Delicious straight out of the bag, this mix also shines as an ingredient in your favorite recipes. Whether you're an adventurous culinary explorer seeking out unique flavor combinations or simply looking for a nourishing, portable treat, Sahale Snacks mixes are certain to thrill your taste buds.

Non-GMO Project Verified

Gluten Free

No Artificial Flavors or Colors

No Artificial Preservatives