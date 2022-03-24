Sahale Snacks Valdosta Pecans Nut Blend Perspective: front
Sahale Snacks Valdosta Pecans Nut Blend Perspective: back
Sahale Snacks Valdosta Pecans Nut Blend Perspective: left
Sahale Snacks Valdosta Pecans Nut Blend Perspective: right
Sahale Snacks Valdosta Pecans Nut Blend Perspective: top
Sahale Snacks Valdosta Pecans Nut Blend Perspective: bottom
Sahale Snacks Valdosta Pecans Nut Blend

4 ozUPC: 0089386900056
Product Details

With its perfect balance of sweet flavor and peppery zing, Sahale Snacks Valdosta Pecans Glazed Mix offers an authentic taste. This uniquely delicious mix recalls the flavor of pecan praline with its combination of dry-roasted pecans, sweetened cranberries, orange zest, and a pinch of premium black pepper. A tasty glaze holds all the ingredients together to ensure a perfect balance of flavors in every bite. Delicious straight out of the bag, this mix also shines as an ingredient in your favorite recipes. Whether you're an adventurous culinary explorer seeking out unique flavor combinations or simply looking for a nourishing, portable treat, Sahale Snacks mixes are certain to thrill your taste buds.

  • Non-GMO Project Verified
  • Gluten Free
  • No Artificial Flavors or Colors
  • No Artificial Preservatives

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (29 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat12g15.38%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium75mg3.26%
Total Carbohydrate14g5.09%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar11g
Protein2g
Calcium13mg2%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium75mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Pecans, Dried Cranberries (Sugar, Cranberries), Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Brown Sugar, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Dried Orange Peel

Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
