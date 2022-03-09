Hover to Zoom
Salada All Natural Pure White Tea Bags
40 ctUPC: 0002070040242
Product Details
- Pure White
- Great Hot or Iced
- Kosher
- Gluten Free
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tea bag (1.75 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
White Tea
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More