SALAV Performance Series LED Steam Mop - Blue
1 ctUPC: 0070011525511
Product Details
The Salav Performance Series LED Steam Mop provides effective, chemical-free floor care with industry leading steam technology in a beautiful design. This stylish, yet powerful, 1100-watt steam mop cleans your floors without using any chemicals or detergents providing an ecological and naturally healthy way to keep your house clean. Featuring a slim-angle mop head with 360-degree rotation, an led light and multiple steam settings, this steam mop works wonders on both marble and wood floors, carpets, mats, plus much more!
- LED light for better visibility
- Steam mop heats up to 248 degrees fahrenheit in 45 seconds
- Have a steady stream of power and performance with power from AC supply
- 16.4-ft. power cord with built-in hooks for easy cord management
- Easy-to-fill 13.86-oz. water tank provides up to 26 minutes of continuous use
- Quick ON/OFF button conveniently located
- Multiple steam settings for the perfect desired steam