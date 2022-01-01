The Salav Performance Series LED Steam Mop provides effective, chemical-free floor care with industry leading steam technology in a beautiful design. This stylish, yet powerful, 1100-watt steam mop cleans your floors without using any chemicals or detergents providing an ecological and naturally healthy way to keep your house clean. Featuring a slim-angle mop head with 360-degree rotation, an led light and multiple steam settings, this steam mop works wonders on both marble and wood floors, carpets, mats, plus much more!

LED light for better visibility

Steam mop heats up to 248 degrees fahrenheit in 45 seconds

Have a steady stream of power and performance with power from AC supply

16.4-ft. power cord with built-in hooks for easy cord management

Easy-to-fill 13.86-oz. water tank provides up to 26 minutes of continuous use

Quick ON/OFF button conveniently located

Multiple steam settings for the perfect desired steam