The Salav Performance Series LED Steam Mop provides effective, chemical-free floor care with industry leading steam technology in a beautiful design. This stylish, yet powerful, 1100-watt steam mop cleans your floors without using any chemicals or detergents providing an ecological and naturally healthy way to keep your house clean. Featuring a slim-angle mop head with 360-degree rotation, an led light and multiple steam settings, this steam mop works wonders on both marble and wood floors, carpets, mats, plus much more!

Multiple steam settings for the perfect desired steam

LED light for better visibility

Removes dirt and cleans all hard floors with the power of steam while maintaining a healthy environment, this stick vacuum is all you need

Mop pad - Use it wet for polishing and cleaning floors, as well as dry for sweeping, and picking up dust particles

There is no need to worry about battery capacity and charge time as it is powered by AC supply

Easy-to-fill 13.86-oz. water tank provides up to 26 minutes of continuous use

Quick ON/OFF button conveniently located