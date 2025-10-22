SALAV Performance Series LED Steam Mop - Gold Perspective: front
SALAV Performance Series LED Steam Mop - Gold

1 ctUPC: 0070011525510
Product Details

The Salav Performance Series LED Steam Mop provides effective, chemical-free floor care with industry leading steam technology in a beautiful design. This stylish, yet powerful, 1100-watt steam mop cleans your floors without using any chemicals or detergents providing an ecological and naturally healthy way to keep your house clean. Featuring a slim-angle mop head with 360-degree rotation, an led light and multiple steam settings, this steam mop works wonders on both marble and wood floors, carpets, mats, plus much more!

  • Multiple steam settings for the perfect desired steam
  • LED light for better visibility
  • Removes dirt and cleans all hard floors with the power of steam while maintaining a healthy environment, this stick vacuum is all you need
  • Mop pad - Use it wet for polishing and cleaning floors, as well as dry for sweeping, and picking up dust particles
  • There is no need to worry about battery capacity and charge time as it is powered by AC supply
  • Easy-to-fill 13.86-oz. water tank provides up to 26 minutes of continuous use
  • Quick ON/OFF button conveniently located