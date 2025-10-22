Hover to Zoom
SALAV Performance Series LED Steam Mop - Gold
1 ctUPC: 0070011525510
Product Details
The Salav Performance Series LED Steam Mop provides effective, chemical-free floor care with industry leading steam technology in a beautiful design. This stylish, yet powerful, 1100-watt steam mop cleans your floors without using any chemicals or detergents providing an ecological and naturally healthy way to keep your house clean. Featuring a slim-angle mop head with 360-degree rotation, an led light and multiple steam settings, this steam mop works wonders on both marble and wood floors, carpets, mats, plus much more!
- Multiple steam settings for the perfect desired steam
- LED light for better visibility
- Removes dirt and cleans all hard floors with the power of steam while maintaining a healthy environment, this stick vacuum is all you need
- Mop pad - Use it wet for polishing and cleaning floors, as well as dry for sweeping, and picking up dust particles
- There is no need to worry about battery capacity and charge time as it is powered by AC supply
- Easy-to-fill 13.86-oz. water tank provides up to 26 minutes of continuous use
- Quick ON/OFF button conveniently located