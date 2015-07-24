Stays fresh and natural looking all day. Covers freckles, veins and imperfections. Helps stimulate microcirculation for the healthier and firmer looking legs and feet. Water and transfer resistant. Now you can give your legs a makeover in just seconds. No sun. No salon. No streaks. Just flawless-looking, irresistible, sexy legs. This lightweight leg makeup, enriched with Palmaria Extract, enhances the coverage of freckles, veins and imperfections. Bare legs are nice. Airbrush Legs are irresistible.