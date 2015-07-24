Hover to Zoom
Sally Hansen® Airbrush Legs Fairest Glow Leg Makeup
4.4 ozUPC: 0007417042662
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
Now you can give your legs a makeover in just seconds. No sun. No salon. No streaks. Just flawless-looking, irresistible legs. This lightweight leg makeup, enriched with Palmaria Extract, enhances the coverage of freckles, veins, and imperfections. It's water and transfer resistant. Bare legs are nice. Airbrush Legs are irresistible. Find Airbrush Legs in the Sally Hansen® section at your local retailer.