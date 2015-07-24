Now you can give your legs a makeover in just seconds. No sun. No salon. No streaks. Just flawless-looking, irresistible legs. This lightweight leg makeup, enriched with Palmaria Extract, enhances the coverage of freckles, veins, and imperfections. It's water and transfer resistant. Bare legs are nice. Airbrush Legs are irresistible. Find Airbrush Legs in the Sally Hansen® section at your local retailer.