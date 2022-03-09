Hover to Zoom
Sally Hansen® Cream Hair Bleach for Face
1.25 ozUPC: 0007417002000
Product Details
Quick and easy, no drip formula lightens unwanted facial hair so it's virtually invisible. Sweet almond scent! Great for above upper lip, chin and hairline.
Aloe: Aloe infused formula helps soothe and condition.
Complete Kit Includes:
Creme 36 mL, Activator Powder, Mixing Tray, Applicator
- Creme Hair Bleach
- For Face
- Fast & Gentle Hair Lightening
- Consistent Results
- Dermatologist and Salon Tested