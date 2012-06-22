Hover to Zoom
Sally Hansen Eyebrow Face & Lip Wax Kit
1.25 ozUPC: 0007417020975
Product Details
- Quickly and effectively removes unwanted facial hair
- Easy to use, just apply and peel away. Warms in seconds in the microwave. Smooth results last up to 8 weeks
- Mistake-Proof
- Helps reduce the appearance of hair regrowth
- Salon Tested
- Dermatologist tested
- Kit includes: Microwavable wax, safetouch temperature sensitive spatula, mini tweezer to remove stray hairs with precision, 3 easy to use brow guides, post-treatment extrasoothe lotion with 5% benzocaine and complete instructions in English and Spanish
- Important: Keep in cool dry places
- Post Treatment Skin Relief - for temporary relief of pain and itching associated