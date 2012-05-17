Sally Hansen's Hair Remover Wax Strip Kit is a complete hair removal system that quickly and effectively removes unwanted hair from legs, body and bikini area. Actually lifts away hair with the bulb of the root to help slow regrowth and give smoother results that last up to 8 weeks! Featuring European Salon Formula Wax with Bisabolol, a soothing agent, and strong, reusable strips that won't tear apart. Strips can be easily shaped with scissors for more customized waxing! Includes Azulene Finishing Oil for removing wax residue and re moisturizing skin. No more shaving nicks or razor stubble! Salon-style results last up to 8 weeks. Regrowth appears sparser and finer textured after several treatments. Not tested on animals. Get rid of that excess hair before your next vacation with this kit and pack a few strips in your suitcase in case of emergency. Finish with Azulene oil to sooth your skin and remove any traces of excess wax.

New Formula

#1 Selling Wax Brand In The USA

Results Last Up To 8 Weeks

Ready & Easy To Use

Leaves Skin Feeling & Looking Smooth

Now Infused With Coconut & Marula Oils

Dermatologist and Salon Tested

No Microwave, No Mess

3 Simple Steps

Helps Slow Appearance Of Regrowth

Works On Short Hair

2 Different Size Strips For All Body Parts