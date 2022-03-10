Sally Hansen Hair Remover Wax Strip Kit Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Sally Hansen Hair Remover Wax Strip Kit Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Sally Hansen Hair Remover Wax Strip Kit Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Sally Hansen Hair Remover Wax Strip Kit

34 ctUPC: 0007417006123
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 18

Product Details

1-2-3 Hair Free!

  • NEW! Now Infused with a blend of Natural Coconut & Marula Oils
  • No Microwave, No Mess
  • 3 Simple Steps
  • Pre-waxed Strips, Pre-cut for Face and Bikini Area
  • Helps to Slow the Appearance of Regrowth
  • Works on Short Hair
  • Results last up to 8 weeks!
  • Ready & Easy to Use
  • Leaves Skin Feeling & Looking Smooth
  • Now Infused with Coconut & Marula Oils
  • Dermatologist and Salon Tested

Complete Kit Includes:

  • 34 Wax Strips (17 double-sided)
    • 4 Large
    • 12 Medium
    • 18 Small
  • Azulene Finishing Oil