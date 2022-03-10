Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Sally Hansen Hair Remover Wax Strip Kit
34 ctUPC: 0007417006123
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 18
Product Details
1-2-3 Hair Free!
- NEW! Now Infused with a blend of Natural Coconut & Marula Oils
- No Microwave, No Mess
- 3 Simple Steps
- Pre-waxed Strips, Pre-cut for Face and Bikini Area
- Helps to Slow the Appearance of Regrowth
- Works on Short Hair
- Results last up to 8 weeks!
- Ready & Easy to Use
- Leaves Skin Feeling & Looking Smooth
- Now Infused with Coconut & Marula Oils
- Dermatologist and Salon Tested
Complete Kit Includes:
- 34 Wax Strips (17 double-sided)
- 4 Large
- 12 Medium
- 18 Small
- Azulene Finishing Oil