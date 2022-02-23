Ingredients

Butyl Acetate , Ethyl Acetate , Nitrocellulose , Acetyl Tributyl Citrate , Isopropyl Alcohol , Tosylamide/epoxy Resin , Polyethylene Terephthalate , Calcium Aluminum Borosilicate , Synthetic Fluorphlogopite , Stearalkonium Bentonite , Silica , Triphenyl Phosphate , Bis (Glycidoxyphenyl) Propane/bis Aminomethyl Norbornane Copolymer , Glycidyl Neodecanoate/phthalic Anhydride/tmp Crosspolymer , Aqua/water/eau , Adipic Acid/neopentyl Glycol/trimellitic Anhydride Copolymer , Isosorbide Dicaprylate/caprate , Calcium Sodium Borosilicate , Diacetone Alcohol , Octocrylene , Kaolin , Acrylates Copolymer , Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/ipdi/ppg-15 Glyceryl Ether Copolymer , Polyurethane-11 , Acrylates/ Dimethicone Copolymer , Corallina Officinalis Extract , Tocopheryl Acetate , Phosphoric Acid , Trimethylsiloxysilicate , Lithothamnion Calcareum Extract , Tin Oxide , Dimethicone , Cetyl Peg/ppg-10/1 Dimethicone , Styrene/acrylates Copolymer , Mannitol , Aluminum Hydroxide , Polyvinyl Butyral , Solum Diatomeae/diatomaceous Earth/terre De Diatomees , Carthamus Tinctorius (Safflower) Seed Oil , Carthamus Tinctorius (Safflower) Seed Oil , Butylene Glycol , Zinc Sulfate , Macrocystis Pyrifera (Kelp) Extract , Hydrolyzed Conchiolin Protein , Methylparaben , Propylparaben . May Contain : , Mica , Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891) , Aluminum Powder ( Ci 77000 ) , Ultramarines (Ci 77007) , Iron Oxides (Ci 77491, Ci 77492, Ci 77499) , Manganese Violet (Ci 77742) , D And C Red 6 Barium Lake ( Ci 15850 ) , D And C Red 7 Calcium Lake (Ci 15850) , Yellow 5 Aluminum Lake ( Ci 19140 ) , D And C Red 34 Calcium Lake ( Ci 15880 ) , Ferric Ammonium Ferrocyanide ( Ci 77510 ) , Blue 1 Aluminum Lake ( Ci 42090 ) , D And C Black 2 (Ci 77266) , D and C Red 28 ( Ci 45410 ) , D And C Yellow 11 (Ci 47000) , D and C Violet 2 .

Allergen Info

Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

