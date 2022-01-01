Hover to Zoom
Sally Hansen Ouch-Relief Wax Strip Kit, 0.5 fl oz, 24 Ct
12/Fl OzUPC: 0007417039859
Sally Hansen's ouch-relief pre-wax strip kit with pain-relief technology is a quick and easy way to remove hair. Premium pre-waxed cloth strips can be cut to the perfect size. These wax strips conforms perfectly to your face's curves for 100% hair removal. Finish with azulene oil to soothe skin and remove traces of excess wax. Get salon results that last up to 8 weeks.