Salonpas® Lidocaine Plus Pain Relieving Liquid
3 fl ozUPC: 0035532890103
Salonpas Lidocaine Plus Pain Relieving Liquid provides temporary relief of pain associated with back, neck, shoulders, knees, and elbows with a combination of Benzyl Alcohol and Maximum Strength Lidocaine. Benzyl Alcohol is fast acting while Lidocaine is long lasting. That’s two powerful medicines in a convenient, no-mess applicator to provide targeted relief.