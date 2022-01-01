Hover to Zoom
Salt Me! 50% Less Sodium Sour Cream & Onion Potato Chips
5 ozUPC: 0085000821604
Located in AISLE 12
Product Details
- Full flavor
- Less sodium
- All natural
- Non-GMO
- Potato chips with 50% less sodium
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
5.0 About servings per container
Serving size1 ounce
Amount per serving
Calories240
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10%
Sodium84mg4%
Total Carbohydrate18g7%
Protein2g4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Sour Cream and Onion Seasoning (Maltodextrin, Onion Powder, Whey, Sea Salt, Natural Flavors, Sour Cream Powder (Cultured Cream, Nonfat Milk), Buttermilk Powder, Dehydrated Parsley, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, CONTAINS MILK
Allergen Info
May contain Milk and its Derivatives.
