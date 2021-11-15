Hover to Zoom
Salted Green Bean Chips
4 ozUPC: 0007248899875
Located in AISLE 12
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
4.0 About servings per container
Serving size15 pcs
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6%
Sodium50mg3%
Total Carbohydrate21g8%
Protein2g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Green Beans, Non-Hydrogenated Canola Oil, Tapioca Starch, Sea Salt
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
