Salted Olive Oil Plantain Chips, Case of 6
1 case, 6 units of 2.3 ozUPC: 1086000209570
Product Details
Simple ingredients: Uganda's sweet delicacy Plantains, Olive Oil, Salt. Yep, that's it. You can't go wrong with our subtly sweet Salted Olive Oil dried and roasted small batch plantain chips. Dried and roasted, NEVER fried. Our original product is popular for its bold flavor and hearty crunch, and none of the greasy residue. You'll be an Amazi Addict before you know it.