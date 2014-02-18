Sambucol Black Elderberry Chewable Tablets
Product Details
Sambucol, the original Black Elderberry extract, provides natural immune system support to help you and your family stay healthy throughout the year.* Sambucol Black Elderberry extract conveniently arms you with some of the best protection nature has to offer.* Use daily for maximum benefit.*
- All natural berry flavor
- Supports immune system
- Virologist developed
- Scientifically tested
- Great tasting tablet
- High antioxidant levels
- Unique extraction method
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Elderberry Dried Extract ( Berry ) , Vitamin C ( Ascorbic Acid ) , Sorbitol , Xylitol , Natural Flavors , Silica , Magnesium Stearate , Hypromellose , Maltodextrin , Tapioca Starch .
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More