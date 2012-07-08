Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Sambucol® Black Elderberry Cold & Flu Relief Tablets
30 ctUPC: 0089611600150
Purchase Options
Product Details
- Fast relief from cold & flu symptoms*
- With natural elderberry & Zinc
- Unique homeopathic formulation
- Quickly dissolves in the mouth without water
- Great tasting
- Safe for the whole family
- No known drug interactions
- No known side effects
- Non-drowsy
- Non-habit forming
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Bryonia , Gelsemium Sempervirens , Sambucus nigra , Sulphur , Zincum Gluconicum , Black Carrot Extract , Croscarmellose Sodium , Elderberry Flavor , Lactose , Magnesium Stearate , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Sucrose .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More