Sambucol Gummies are pectin based, sweetened only with pure cane sugar, and contains no artificial flavors or colors. They are also gluten, nut, soy, dairy and egg free. Suitable for vegetarians and vegans and can be used by adults and children from 4 years old.

Supports Immune System*

Use Daily for Maximum Benefit

Great Tasting All Natural Berry Flavor

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.