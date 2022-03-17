Sambucol®, the original Black Elderberry extract, provides strong immune system support to help you and your family stay healthy throughout the year.*Sambucol Black Elderberry extract conveniently arms you with some of the best protection nature has to offer.

Developed by work renowned virologist, Sambucol is the unique black elderberry extract that has been used in scientific studies. By using a proprietary method of extraction, only Sambucol can guarantee consistent, immune supporting properties in every serving.*

Take Sambucol everyday for continuous immune system support.*

Black Elderberries contain some of the most potent naturally occurring antioxidants. Can be used through out the year to help support the immune system.*

Suitable for Vegetarians and Vegans

Suitable for Children ages 4+

Free from Gluten, Yeast, Egg and Lactose

No Preservatives

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.