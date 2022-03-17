Sambucol Black Elderberry Effervescent Tablets plus Vitamin C & Zinc Perspective: front
Sambucol Black Elderberry Effervescent Tablets plus Vitamin C & Zinc Perspective: back
Sambucol Black Elderberry Effervescent Tablets plus Vitamin C & Zinc

15 ctUPC: 0089611600129
Product Details

Sambucol®, the original Black Elderberry extract, provides strong immune system support to help you and your family stay healthy throughout the year.*Sambucol Black Elderberry extract conveniently arms you with some of the best protection nature has to offer.

Developed by work renowned virologist, Sambucol is the unique black elderberry extract that has been used in scientific studies. By using a proprietary method of extraction, only Sambucol can guarantee consistent, immune supporting properties in every serving.*

Take Sambucol everyday for continuous immune system support.*

Black Elderberries contain some of the most potent naturally occurring antioxidants. Can be used through out the year to help support the immune system.*

  • Suitable for Vegetarians and Vegans
  • Suitable for Children ages 4+
  • Free from Gluten, Yeast, Egg and Lactose
  • No Preservatives

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
15.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg100%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Black Elderberry Juice ( Extract ) , Other Ingredients : Citric Acid , Sodium Bicarbonate ( Acidity Regulator ) , Maltodextrin , Beet Root Powder (Natural Color) , Natural Strawberry Flavor , Natural Raspberry Flavor , Sucralose , Sorbitol .

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible