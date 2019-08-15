Sambucol® with Black Elderberry is trusted bymillions of people worldwide to help support their immune system. Developed by a world renowned virologist, Sambucol's unique manufacturing process preserves and maximizes the naturally occurring health benefits of the Black Elderberry. Natural Honey helps soothe the throat. Sambucol® is the unique Black Elderberry that has been used in published scientific studies. No other elderberry brand can make the same claim.

Original Formula Throat Lozenge + Vitamin C + Zinc

Helps Soothe a Scratchy Throat

Scientifically Tested

High Antioxidant Levels

Supports Immunity*

Soft and Chewy

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.