Sambucol Black Elderberry Pastilles

20 ctUPC: 0089611600120
Product Details

Sambucol® with Black Elderberry is trusted bymillions of people worldwide to help support their immune system. Developed by a world renowned virologist, Sambucol's unique manufacturing process preserves and maximizes the naturally occurring health benefits of the Black Elderberry. Natural Honey helps soothe the throat. Sambucol® is the unique Black Elderberry that has been used in published scientific studies. No other elderberry brand can make the same claim.

  • Original Formula Throat Lozenge + Vitamin C + Zinc
  • Helps Soothe a Scratchy Throat
  • Scientifically Tested
  • High Antioxidant Levels
  • Supports Immunity*
  • Soft and Chewy

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
20.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Vitamin C50mg83%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Black Elderberry Extract ( Berry ) ( Equivalent To , 1 , 200 Mg , Black Elderberry Fruit ) , Honey , Other Ingredients : Acacia Gum , Maltitol , Sorbitol , Purified Water , Vegetable Oil , Black Currant Flavor , Stevia , Beeswax .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
