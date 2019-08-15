Sambucol Black Elderberry Pastilles
Sambucol® with Black Elderberry is trusted bymillions of people worldwide to help support their immune system. Developed by a world renowned virologist, Sambucol's unique manufacturing process preserves and maximizes the naturally occurring health benefits of the Black Elderberry. Natural Honey helps soothe the throat. Sambucol® is the unique Black Elderberry that has been used in published scientific studies. No other elderberry brand can make the same claim.
- Original Formula Throat Lozenge + Vitamin C + Zinc
- Helps Soothe a Scratchy Throat
- Scientifically Tested
- High Antioxidant Levels
- Supports Immunity*
- Soft and Chewy
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Black Elderberry Extract ( Berry ) ( Equivalent To , 1 , 200 Mg , Black Elderberry Fruit ) , Honey , Other Ingredients : Acacia Gum , Maltitol , Sorbitol , Purified Water , Vegetable Oil , Black Currant Flavor , Stevia , Beeswax .
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible