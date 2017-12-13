Sambucol the original Black Elderberry extract, provides strong immune system support to help you and your family stay healthy throughout the year.* Sambucol Black Elderberry extract conveniently arms you with some of the best protection nature has to offer. Developed by a world-renowned virologist, Sambucol is the unique black elderberry extract that has been used in published clinical trials. By using a proprietary method of extraction, only Sambucol can guarantee consistent, immune supporting properties in every serving.* Trusted by millions worldwide, Sambucol can be taken every day for continuous immune system support.*

Helps support the immune system*

Great tasting

All-natural sweetener

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.