Sambucol Black Elderberry Sugar Free Dietary Supplement Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Sambucol Black Elderberry Sugar Free Dietary Supplement Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Sambucol Black Elderberry Sugar Free Dietary Supplement Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Sambucol Black Elderberry Sugar Free Dietary Supplement

4 fl ozUPC: 0089611600113
Purchase Options

Product Details

Sambucol the original Black Elderberry extract, provides strong immune system support to help you and your family stay healthy throughout the year.* Sambucol Black Elderberry extract conveniently arms you with some of the best protection nature has to offer. Developed by a world-renowned virologist, Sambucol is the unique black elderberry extract that has been used in published clinical trials. By using a proprietary method of extraction, only Sambucol can guarantee consistent, immune supporting properties in every serving.* Trusted by millions worldwide, Sambucol can be taken every day for continuous immune system support.*

  • Helps support the immune system*
  • Great tasting
  • All-natural sweetener

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories11
% Daily value*
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Sugar0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
European Elder ( Sambucus nigra ) Berry Juice Extract , 30-40 : 1 ( Derived , from : , 3 . 8g , of : Fresh European Elderberry Juice ) . Other Ingredients : Purified Water , Glycerin , Elderberry Natural Flavor , Citric Acid , Maltodextrin , Xanthan Gum , Reb-A ( Stevia Nonnutritive Sweetener ) , Natural Flavor , Potassium Sorbate ( Preservative ) , Silica Dioxide .

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More