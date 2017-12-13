Sambucol Black Elderberry Sugar Free Dietary Supplement
Product Details
Sambucol the original Black Elderberry extract, provides strong immune system support to help you and your family stay healthy throughout the year.* Sambucol Black Elderberry extract conveniently arms you with some of the best protection nature has to offer. Developed by a world-renowned virologist, Sambucol is the unique black elderberry extract that has been used in published clinical trials. By using a proprietary method of extraction, only Sambucol can guarantee consistent, immune supporting properties in every serving.* Trusted by millions worldwide, Sambucol can be taken every day for continuous immune system support.*
- Helps support the immune system*
- Great tasting
- All-natural sweetener
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
European Elder ( Sambucus nigra ) Berry Juice Extract , 30-40 : 1 ( Derived , from : , 3 . 8g , of : Fresh European Elderberry Juice ) . Other Ingredients : Purified Water , Glycerin , Elderberry Natural Flavor , Citric Acid , Maltodextrin , Xanthan Gum , Reb-A ( Stevia Nonnutritive Sweetener ) , Natural Flavor , Potassium Sorbate ( Preservative ) , Silica Dioxide .
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More