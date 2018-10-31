Sambucol Elbry Kids Syrup Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Sambucol Elbry Kids Syrup Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Sambucol Elbry Kids Syrup Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Sambucol Elbry Kids Syrup

7.8 FOUPC: 0089611600121
Purchase Options

Product Details

Sambucol®, the original Black Elderberry Extract, provides strong immune system support to help you and your family stay healthy throughout the year. Sambucol® Black Elderberry extract conveniently arms you with some of the best protection nature has to offer. Use daily for maximum benefit.

  • Berry Flavor
  • Supports Immune System
  • Virologist Developed
  • Scientifically Tested
  • Great Tasting Syrup
  • 100% Drug Free
  • High Antioxidant Levels
  • 2 Years & Older

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
23.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate7g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar7g
Protein0g
Vitamin C65mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Elderberry Extract ( Berry ) , Vitamin C , Glucose Syrup , Purified Water , Citric Acid , Potassium Sorbate ( To Retard Spoilage ) .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More