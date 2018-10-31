Sambucol®, the original Black Elderberry Extract, provides strong immune system support to help you and your family stay healthy throughout the year. Sambucol® Black Elderberry extract conveniently arms you with some of the best protection nature has to offer. Use daily for maximum benefit.

Berry Flavor

Supports Immune System

Virologist Developed

Scientifically Tested

Great Tasting Syrup

100% Drug Free

High Antioxidant Levels

2 Years & Older