Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Sambucol Elbry Kids Syrup
7.8 FOUPC: 0089611600121
Purchase Options
Product Details
Sambucol®, the original Black Elderberry Extract, provides strong immune system support to help you and your family stay healthy throughout the year. Sambucol® Black Elderberry extract conveniently arms you with some of the best protection nature has to offer. Use daily for maximum benefit.
- Berry Flavor
- Supports Immune System
- Virologist Developed
- Scientifically Tested
- Great Tasting Syrup
- 100% Drug Free
- High Antioxidant Levels
- 2 Years & Older
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
23.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate7g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar7g
Protein0g
Vitamin C65mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Elderberry Extract ( Berry ) , Vitamin C , Glucose Syrup , Purified Water , Citric Acid , Potassium Sorbate ( To Retard Spoilage ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More