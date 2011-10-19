Sambucol Syrup Black Elderberry Gluten Free Dietary Supplement
Product Details
Sambucol®, the original Black Elderberry extract, provides strong immune system support to help you and your family stay healthy throughout the year.* Sambucol® Black Elderberry extract conveniently arms you with some of the best protection nature has to offer. Developed by a world-renowned virologist, Sambucol® is the unique black elderberry extract that has been used in scientific studies. By using a proprietary method of extraction, only Sambucol® can guarantee consistent, immune supporting properties in every serving.* Trusted by millions worldwide, can be taken every day for continuous immune system support.*
- Supports immune system*
- Virologist developed
- Scientifically tested
- Great tasting syrup
- All-natural berry flavor
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Elderberry Extract ( Berry ) , Glucose Syrup , Purified Water , Citric Acid , Potassium Sorbate ( To Retard Spoilage ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
