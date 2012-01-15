Sambucol®, the original Black Elderberry Extract, provides strong immune system support to help you and your family stay healthy throughout the year.* Sambucol® Black Elderberry extract conveniently arms you with some of the best protection natural has to offer. Developed by a world renowned virologist, Sambucol® is the unique black elderberry extract that has been used in scientific studies. By using a proprietary method of extraction, only Sambucol® can guarantee consistent, immune supporting properties in every serving.* Trusted by millions worldwide, Sambucol® can be taken every day for continuous immune system support.*

Supports immune system*

Virologist developed

Scientifically tested

Great tasting syrup

100% drug free

Use daily for maximum benefit

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.