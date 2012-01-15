Sambucol Syrup Black Eldrbry Perspective: front
Sambucol Syrup Black Eldrbry Perspective: back
Sambucol Syrup Black Eldrbry Perspective: left
Sambucol Syrup Black Eldrbry Perspective: right
Sambucol Syrup Black Eldrbry Perspective: top
Sambucol Syrup Black Eldrbry

4 fl ozUPC: 0089611600118
Product Details

Sambucol®, the original Black Elderberry Extract, provides strong immune system support to help you and your family stay healthy throughout the year.* Sambucol® Black Elderberry extract conveniently arms you with some of the best protection natural has to offer. Developed by a world renowned virologist, Sambucol® is the unique black elderberry extract that has been used in scientific studies. By using a proprietary method of extraction, only Sambucol® can guarantee consistent, immune supporting properties in every serving.* Trusted by millions worldwide, Sambucol® can be taken every day for continuous immune system support.*

  • Supports immune system*
  • Virologist developed
  • Scientifically tested
  • Great tasting syrup
  • 100% drug free
  • Use daily for maximum benefit

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate7g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar7g
Protein0g
Vitamin C65mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Elderberry Extract ( Berry ) , Vitamin C , Glucose Syrup , Purified Water , Citric Acid , Potassium Sorbate ( To Retard Spoilage ) .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.