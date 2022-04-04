Hazy, golden and bright, this unfiltered lager is a breath of fresh air. The crisp maltiness and lively citrus notes send you straight to brisk, sunny days out on the mountain. Bring refreshing Samuel Adams Alpine Lager in your back pack on your next backcountry ski.

Slightly sweet malt note from honey malt, crispness from pale malts, elegant citrus and spicy notes from Tettnang hops

Medium-bodied beer that finishes with wonderful citrus/fruit notes and a subtle warmth

5.5% AB

Seasonal rotation available through March. Get it while it lasts!

Pair with baked ham and root vegetables