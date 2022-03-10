AAKG consists of 2 Arginine molecules bonded to Alpha-Ketoglutarate molecule in a perfect 2:1 ratio. Research has shown that supplementation of AAKG assists with increased protein synthesis, helps to decrease protein catabolism & supports insulin secretion thus assisting the uptake of amino acids and glucose into the muscle cells. AAKG''s potential makes it a must for all athletes desiring to increase muscle mass while shortening workout recovery time.

