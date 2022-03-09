Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
San Francisco Bay Organic Rainforest Blend Coffee OneCups
12 ct / 4.65 ozUPC: 0007732447020
Purchase Options
Product Details
Rainforest Blend
Our certified organic Rainforest Blend is an artful mix of coffees from all over the world that produces a smooth, yet full-bodied taste with lively floral and citrus notes.
- No Plastic Cup, Just Great Coffee
- Now Compatible with Most K-Cup® Style Brewers Including The Keurig 2.0®
- 12 OneCup™ Single Serve Gourmet Coffees
- USDA Organic
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Organic
Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Arabica Coffee .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More