Ingredients

Black Sesame, Brown Rice, Rice Flour, San-j Tamari Soy Sauce {Water, Soybeans, Salt, Alcohol}, Sweet Potato Starch

Allergen Info

Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More