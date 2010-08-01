Hover to Zoom
San-J Black Sesame Brown Rice Crackers
3.7 OzUPC: 0007581000015
Product Details
These crackers get their unique flavor from black sesame seeds and Tamari. Try one and they will become a habit you won't want to break!
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size5crackers (29 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g9.23%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium170mg7.08%
Total Carbohydrate17g5.67%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar0g
Protein4g
Calcium150mg15%
Iron1.1mg6.11%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Black Sesame, Brown Rice, Rice Flour, San-j Tamari Soy Sauce {Water, Soybeans, Salt, Alcohol}, Sweet Potato Starch
Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
