San-J Gluten Free Teriyaki Lite Sauce
10 fl ozUPC: 0007581011325
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
18.0 About servings per container
Serving size1 Tbsp
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium200mg9%
Total Carbohydrate4g1%
Protein0g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
TAMARI REDUCED SODIUM SOY SAUCE (WATER, SOYBEANS, SALT, ALCOHOL, LACTIC ACID, RICE VINEGAR), WATER, ORGANIC SUGAR, ORGANIC HONEY, SAKE (WATER, RICE, SALT), APPLE CIDER VINEGAR, GARLIC PUREE (GARLIC, WATER, CITRIC ACID), RICE VINEGAR, GINGER PUREE (GINGER, WATER, SALT, CITRIC ACID), PLUM JUICE CONCENTRATE, INACTIVE YEAST, CANOLA OIL, ARROWROOT, XANTHAN GUM, SPICE.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
