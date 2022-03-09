San-J Gluten Free Teriyaki Sesame Rice Crackers
Product Details
Whole brown rice is crushed, steamed with black sesame seeds, kneaded with more black sesame seeds, then rolled into thin sheets and cut into rounds. The cracker rounds are then glazed with san-j tamari soy sauce and baked to an irresistible golden-brown crispness. Great with dips and spreads, or simply on their own.
- Authentically Japanese
- Oven baked brown rice crackers
- Stay fresh package
- Tamari glazed
- This product is made in a plant inspected by the gluten-free certification organization
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Brown Rice , Rice Flour , Sesame , Teriyaki Sauce [ Tamari Soy Sauce ( Water , Soybeans , Salt , Alcohol ) , Honey , Water , Garlic , Ginger , Spices ] , Sweet Potato Starch . Gluten Free .
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More